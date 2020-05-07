Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Some schools across the nation have started to announce they will hold in person class come fall semester, for schools in our local area, that decision hasn’t been made yet.

President elect of the Idaho Falls Education Association Angela Gillman tells us they are thinking about future trainings for teachers to improve their online teaching, incase they have to do it much longer than expected.

She says they are expecting a second wave of the coronavirus and they’re preparing incase that causes a second school closure.

“So it’s really hard to plan for something when you don’t know what’s going to happen and how it’s going to go about. So to talk about specific trainings, we don’t have anything specifically lined up, but our district is looking at what will we need to do if we are going to be doing this second round. We’re looking at it as if it’s a ‘when’ we need to do it rather than an ‘if’ because it’s highly likely that we may need to do some other learning, like this for another stage at some point. So it’s on their radar,” Gillman said.

Gillman says teachers are constantly filling out surveys and submitting feedback to improve their instruction and online classroom processes.