In addition to the Presidential preference primaries of the Republican, Democratic, and Constitution Parties, voters will be deciding a number of school funding issues.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School district is seeking a 10-year, $80.6 million plant facilities levy.
Grace is seeking a one-year, $300,000 plant facilities levy.
Challis is seeking a 5-year, $250,000 plant facility levy.
Preston is proposing a 5-year, $4.5 million plant facility levy.
Swan Valley is proposing a 6-year, $480,000 plant facility levy.
And American Falls is seeking a $3.88 million plant facility levy.
Several other school districts are seeking supplemental tax levies.
Aberdeen is seeking a two-year, $1.9 million supplemental levy.
Shelley is proposing a two-year, $1.15 million supplemental levy.
Salmon is proposing a two-year, $900,000 supplemental levy.
Soda Springs is seeking a one-year $698,000 supplemental levy.
Mackay is proposing a two-year, $150,000 supplemental levy.
Oneida is asking for a two-year, $580,000 supplemental levy.
And West Side is proposing a one-year, $90,000 supplemental levy.