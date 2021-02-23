ITD US 26 at Ririe

Idaho Falls, Id (KIFI)—

SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS:

Ashton Elementary

North Fremont Jr. & Sr. High Schools

Teton School District #401

ROAD CLOSURES:

IDAHO:

Idaho 33 from Newdale to Tetonia is closed due to high winds

US 26 betweeen Ririe and Rainy Creek Road in Swan Valley, due to blowing snow

WYOMING:

Highway 89 from Moose to Moran due to high winds/blowing snow

Highway 89 between Flagg Ranch and the South Boundary of Yellowstone National Park

No unnecessary travel is advised between the south boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Airport Junction Road or between Airport Junction Road and Moose

