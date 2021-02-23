Idaho Falls, Id (KIFI)—
SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS:
Ashton Elementary
North Fremont Jr. & Sr. High Schools
Teton School District #401
ROAD CLOSURES:
IDAHO:
Idaho 33 from Newdale to Tetonia is closed due to high winds
US 26 betweeen Ririe and Rainy Creek Road in Swan Valley, due to blowing snow
WYOMING:
Highway 89 from Moose to Moran due to high winds/blowing snow
Highway 89 between Flagg Ranch and the South Boundary of Yellowstone National Park
No unnecessary travel is advised between the south boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Airport Junction Road or between Airport Junction Road and Moose
