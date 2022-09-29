Shilo Loree Thirkill Elementary School in Soda Springs, Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – Wednesday was a big day for one local elementary school. And it was a big day for Eyewitness News 3. It was the day news anchor Todd Kunz and promotions director Shilo Loree delivered all the donated school supplies that viewers brought to the Eastern Idaho State Fair at the beginning of September.

Eyewitness News 3 then held an online vote, to see which school in the region would receive all the supplies. Thirkill Elementary School in Soda Springs won out.

So the trek was made to Soda Springs and Kunz and Loree employed the entire fourth grade glass to help unload it all.

Principal Rod Worthington was surprised at the amount of supplies, but couldn’t be more thrilled.

“It was amazing. And then we had 90 fourth graders that each got to bring in a handful of school supplies and how that will ultimately affect not just our school, but as you had said, we’re going to be able to share these supplies, not just in our school, but in our, districtwide. So we have our pantry for school supplies that we give out to those kids that need it. And it’s amazing. A lot of kids and a lot of supplies,” said Worthington.

“Thank you!” yelled all of the fourth grade students from the stage, as the entire group clapped with excitement and gratitude.

Students from pre-K through fourth grade attend Thirkill Elementary before they move onto the Tigert Middle School.

