SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – As school starts up again, there are some things to keep in mind when driving and walking in school zones.

As the Shelley School District starts school on Tuesday, officers in the Shelley Police Department will be focused on enforcing school zones, bus arm violations and pedestrian laws.

Here are some fines to expect for breaking the law in school zones:

Speeding in a school zone results in a $156.50 fine

Failure to yield for a pedestrian results in a $90.00 fine

School bus stop arm violations result in a misdemeanor citation

The department is also introducing a new school resource officer patrol vehicle to Shelley High School this year, which is decorated to represent their mascot, the Russetts.

The post School zones will be busy again starting Tuesday, here’s how you can keep them safe appeared first on Local News 8.