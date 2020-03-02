BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is advising school administrators on procedures and practices designed to help control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. As of Monday afternoon, no cases of disease or infection have been detected in Idaho.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, children are not more susceptible to the disease than the general population. But students, and adults, should take care to avoid people who are sick, clean hands, and stay up to date on vaccinations. You can find answers to some basic questions here.

The department’s first concern is for any student or staff member who may have traveled from China in the previous 14 days and had not yet communicated with the health district. Those who have will receive a complete, individualized risk assessment and monitoring recommendations.

In general, the department said travelers from mainland China will be instructed to not enter school or school activities.

But, the department is also concerned about the possibility of social stigmatization and prejudice against someone from another country when a disease outbreak is linked to a geographic area. They said that can make students feel unsafe in school and adversely effect their self-esteem.

Schools are encouraged to provide clear information about the reasons for control measures and train students to analyze messages critically to differentiate between evidence and speculation.

And, for students who have to stay home as a result of a health assessment, schools should make sure they have alternative work plans and insure hey aren’t penalized for absenteeism.

The Health Department’s advice for schools and students is available here.

The best prevention strategies include:

• If you are sick, stay home from school.

• Avoid close contact with those who are already sick.

• Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or the crook of your arm.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.