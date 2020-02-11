Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -T hree local schools are taking extra precautions after receiving an e-mail threat Tuesday morning.

Idaho Falls Police say Eagle Rock, Alturas, and American Heritage Charter School received an e-mail threatening violence if they did not pay a certain amount of money in bit-coin.

Police Department spokesperson Jessica Clements says authorities believe the threat is likely a scam but are treating it very seriously.

At Eagle Rock, administrators have ordered a lock-down, meaning no one is allowed in or out, but activity inside the school is going on as usual.

Alturas is in “shelter in place” meaning doors are locked, classrooms have shut and locked their doors, but students proceed as usual in the classroom.

Police are increasing their presence in and around the schools as investigation continues.