Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Four upper valley school districts have laid in a healthy supply of hand sanitizer thanks to a donation from a Rexburg business.

Americlean Products delivered 420 gallons of hand sanitizer and over 12,900 bottles of sanitizing spray to Madison, Sugar Salem, Teton and Fremont School Districts.

Americlean owners Kurt and Zachary Harman launched the company earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has set up a supply chain to produce face masks and hand sanitizer to local, regional, and national distribution.

“When Kurt told me how many bottles of hand sanitizer that he had available, I reached to the Madison School District administration. Madison School District suggested we reach out to Sugar-Salem, Teton and Fremont School Districts,” said Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill. “Thanks to the Harmans and Americlean, four area school districts have been helped out.” The Family Crisis Center and the Rexburg Free Clinic also received these supplies.