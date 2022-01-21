MGN Online

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – All schools in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District will also be closed Friday due to staffing shortages.

This past Tuesday (1/18/22), the district had nearly 100 staff members out.

They called in substitutes, district office workers, and had teachers take on extra classes to keep up.

Since Tuesday, the district says the number of staff absences has increased.

Children who attend the Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck do not need to go to school Friday as well.

School officials have canceled class due to an increasing number of students and staff absences this week.

Classes in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District and Connor Academy Public Charter School are expected to continue as normal on Monday (1/24/22).

