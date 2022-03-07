REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rexburg Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate a work camp inmate walk away.

Police say Matthew Smith is 5’9” and approximately 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes, facial hair, wearing a tan carhart style jacket blue jeans, white shoes and back pack.

He was last seen near Kennedy Elementary about an hour ago.

The Madison School District #321 reports Burton, Kennedy, Madison Middle and Madison High Schools are being placed in shelter in place due to an inmate on the run near this vicinity.

The district said increased law enforcement will be on sight until shelter in place is lifted. At the time, there is no immediate threat.

If you have seen him, contact the Madison County Dispatch by calling 911 or (208) 372-5001.

