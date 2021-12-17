BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (AP) – Educators have announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday as officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.

The posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

Bonneville School District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said these threats do not target any specific school but may affect schools across the country, including schools in District 93. He said the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the social media challenge, and there have not been any threats directed toward specific schools in the district as a result of this challenge.

The threats had many educators on edge, as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by copycat threats to schools around the country.

TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges.

Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme sent out the following letter Thursday.

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Dear D93 Families, We have recently learned of a TikTok challenge that reportedly encourages students to make threats of shootings, bomb threats and violence against schools on Friday, December 17. These threats do not target any specific school but may affect schools across the country, including schools in District 93. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the social media challenge, and we are working with our school resource officers to evaluate and respond to this situation. There have not been any threats directed toward specific schools in our district as a result of this challenge. Our intent is to be transparent by sharing important information with you, especially when it involves school safety and security. While we understand that this event is only a rumor, we also know that social media can have a significant influence on students. As families, we encourage you to talk with your children about the pressures of social media and the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior. Your guidance is essential to ensure your student is safe, kind and responsible online, especially outside of school hours when they are most likely to be on social media. This is also a good time to emphasize the importance of sharing information related to the safety of our schools with a principal or other trusted adult immediately. Unlike Facebook and Twitter, which mostly show you content from people you know or follow, Tik Tok has a feed that prioritizes content that is highly engaging, which includes people you do not know. That is why posts like the Tik-Tok challenges become especially viral. We take threats — including those on social media — seriously. Making threats is a violation of our student code of conduct and students who engage in this behavior will be subject to discipline actions, as well as possible intervention by law enforcement. If you learn of anything that is concerning on social media or elsewhere, please contact your school principal to share your concerns immediately. While we know these challenges are out there, we also know that the vast majority of our students do the right thing every day. We are proud of D93 students and grateful that they value their school communities and culture. Should the TikTok challenge directly impact any of our D93 schools, we will take that threat seriously and work with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. Families will be notified if we determine there is a credible threat at one of our schools. If you or your student have any concerns about safety, those should be shared immediately with any D93 principal, counselor, or School Resource Officer. Information can also be shared through our help site: www.d93.org/GetHelp or by texting @gethelp to 1-855-528-0074. Thank you again for your support and help and entrusting us with the care of your children. Have a safe and enjoyable Christmas Break with your families. Sincerely, Scott Woolstenhulme,

Superintendent

