IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of people in Idaho Falls joined in a sweet way to help the community.

Scooperbowl, sponsored by Local News 8, returned to Idaho Falls on Saturday.

People came out to enjoy Ice Cream, gelato, and every flavor but the kitchen skin.

The frozen treats were provided by Reed’s Dairy, Manwaring Handcrafted Cheese, Farr’s Ice Cream, and K’lani’s.

Part of the proceeds for the event went towards Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls.

“Our favorite reaction at this event is that ‘oh, I didn’t even know you were here.'” said Idaho Falls Rescue Mission representative Chris Aspinall. “So it’s great to be able to talk to people and get the word out and inevitably there will be someone here that knows, someone that needs our service, or someone that needs to come down for a meal tonight. It happened last year, it’ll happen this year.”

