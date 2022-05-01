POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This weekend, local scout units got the chance to showcase their stuff.

The Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello hosted this year’s Scout Mountain District Expo.

The scouts prepared over twenty booths and fun activities for kids and families to enjoy, including a climbing wall, a monkey bridge, and soda-bottle rockets.

The free community event highlights local scouting opportunities for both boys and girls in first grade through high school.

“The purpose of this is to let the community know that scouting is still here, and that those youth interested could come and join one of these units and be part of scouting and learn the great things that scouting was involved,” said Scout Mountain District Chair Gary Davis. “I’ve been in scouting since I was ten years old. I’m in my seventies. I have had great experiences with it, and I hope to be able to continue.”

The expo is sponsored by the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The district includes units from Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, American Falls and surrounding communities.

The post Scout Mountain District Expo takes place at Portneuf Wellness Complex appeared first on Local News 8.