POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The need for food in our community is great this year because of the pandemic.

You will have a chance help during the annual Scouting for Food Drive in eastern Idaho on Saturday, but this year, because of the loss of so many scouting troops, things will be done a little differently.

Instead of collecting the food at houses, scouts will be set up at central locations, and you can drop your food off at one of those.

People will be able to have their food picked up. Several community volunteer groups will also be going door to door to get the food and then take it to the drop off locations.

The Idaho Food Bank its seen a 30% to 50% increase in families needing help.

“The need is there, and the donations are way down,” said Larry Fisher of Boy Scouts of America. “All of the other food drives this year were canceled because of the COVID. So the Idaho Food Bank was very excited that the Boy Scouts were still going to do the Scouting for Food, but like I said, it created an issue because they didn’t have the volunteers. The community has really stepped up, and they will go around and collect the food and we’re also asking the community to drop it off at the drop off points.”

The drop off locations will be going from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and the food will then be taken to the food banks.

You can view a list of drop off locations below.

