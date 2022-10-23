IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The local Boy Scouts of America are helping feed the less fortunate with this year’s Scouting for Food event. Scouts from all over Southeast Idaho braved the wind and rain to collect food at local grocery stores.

The food they collected will help fill local food banks during the upcoming holiday season.

“This is one of the largest food drives of the year for the food bank,” said Kia Shaw, branch manager for the Eastern Branch of the Idaho Foodbank. “Because of inflation, we are seeing more families dealing with food insecurity that have never been in this situation before.”

The scouts collected over 7500 pounds of food throughout Saturday.

