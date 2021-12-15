BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – This year’s holiday cards from the Idaho State Department of Education will feature a West Ada fifth-grader’s rendering of a mask-wearing Santa crossing the sky in a sleigh shaped like Idaho.

The artwork, by Oliver Hedrick of Siena Elementary School, won top honors in this year’s SDE Holiday Card contest, chosen from more than 750 entries by students in kindergarten through sixth grade across the state.

“Oliver’s imagery of Idaho Santa and reindeer gliding above trees and homes across a snowflake-studded sky is both unique and traditional, a lovely holiday greeting,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Choosing between more than 750 bright, creative entries was challenging, but also a highlight of our year at the State Department of Education. We’re happy to share the winning artwork throughout Idaho.”

In addition to receiving overall honors, Hedrick is the fifth-grade winner.

Other grade-level winners are:

Kindergarten: Alyse Arial, Alturas Elementary, Blaine County School District

First grade: Sri Avanthika, Collister Elementary, Boise School District

Second grade: Alayna Belnap, Ammon Elementary, Bonneville Joint School District

Third grade: Liam Clifford, Borah Elementary, Coeur d’Alene School District

Fourth grade: Sam Green, Bryan Elementary, Coeur d’Alene School District

Sixth grade: Terreton Elementary, West Jefferson School District (The winner’s name will be posted after the SDE receives the required parental permission)

Check out all of the winning art on the State Department of Education website.

