BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Eight Idaho school districts and three community organizations will receive new grant awards ranging from $98,000 to $175,000 to provide youth academic and enrichment opportunities through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program.

Additionally, three school districts were awarded grant renewals ranging from $99,000 to $132,000.

“Each of these grants serves the unique local needs of these organizations or districts,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Extending our educational reach outside of regular school hours helps reduce achievement gaps and eases families’ childcare costs, and I’m pleased that the State Department of Education is able to make this possible for our communities.”

The five-year 21st CCLC grants are awarded through federal Title IV, Part B funding for out-of-school and summer learning programs.

This year’s new grant recipients were selected from among 18 eligible applicants. Awards total $1.5 million:

Boys and Girls Club, Magic Valley $100,000

Boys and Girls Club, Nampa – $175,000

Blackfoot School District – $114,000

Cassia County School District – $132,401

Emmett Independent School District – $145,000

Jefferson County Joint District – $146,369

Kellogg School District – $98,478

Notus School District – $144,812

Oneida County School District – $158,007

Payette School District – $155,657

Treasure Valley YMCA – $159,313

Grant renewal recipients were selected from among five eligible applicants. Awards total $360,329:

Lapwai School District – $132,329

Kellogg School District – $129,000

Kootenai School District – $99,000

The SDE plans to host a virtual Request for Applications (RFA) workshop for the next grant competition in November 2023. The SDE anticipates opening the next grant renewal competition for current grantees in September 2022.

The post SDE awards $1.88 million for learning programs beyond school hours appeared first on Local News 8.