BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho elementary schools can apply now to participate in the USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) through Child Nutrition Programs of the State Department of Education.

During the 2020-21 school year, 118 schools across Idaho received FFVP grants and made fresh fruit and vegetables available to students at no cost to the student. To be eligible, schools must meet the following criteria:

Be an elementary school (eligible students in grades 1 through 6)

Operate the National School Lunch Program

Had more than 50 percent of their enrolled students eligible for free/reduced-price meals in school year 2019-2020.

Submit a complete application, including a signed Certification of Support

“This program increases Idaho students’ consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, introducing healthy snack options for schoolchildren throughout the state,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Children love the wide variety of tasty, nutritious fruits and veggies, including unusual or exotic foods they otherwise might not experience. And school leaders love providing healthy choices for students.”

Selected Idaho elementary schools will be awarded grants to administer the FFVP from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Schools are awarded $50 to $75 per student for the school year to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for the program. All grant awards are contingent upon available USDA funds.

For more information on Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program requirements or for a copy of the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant Application, visit the SDE Grant Opportunities page or call Child Nutrition Programs at 208-332-6820.

FFVP applications must be received by Friday, May 21, 2021.

