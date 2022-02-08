BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Twenty Idaho elementary schools will build their students’ resilience, connections and ability to learn through Sources of Strength this spring.

“This program cultivates supportive relationships with adults and reinforces the protective strengths children need, such as hope, persistence and the understanding that it’s OK to ask for help,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Sources of Strength teaches positive, proactive strategies to protect students from dangers such as bullying, substance abuse, violence and suicide.”

“Sadly, elementary schoolchildren aren’t immune to these dangers, and Sources of Strength helps students in grades 3 through 6 develop the skills, understanding and inner strength they’ll need through their teen years and beyond,” Superintendent Ybarra said.

The Idaho Lives Project at the State Department of Education is now accepting applications from elementary schools interested in implementing Sources of Strength Elementary grants for spring 2022. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

The program is presented in 12 engaging, strength-based units. Learn more HERE.

The 20 successful applicants will each receive two days of coaches’ training, plus program materials for up to eight classrooms. Contact Hannah Crumrine at (208) 322-6816 or hcrumrine@sde.idaho.gov with questions. The virtual training sessions are scheduled for Feb. 22-23.

Idaho implemented Sources of Strength for middle and high schools in 2014, and the peer-based youth suicide prevention program has been successful in more than 130 schools since then. This is the third time the SDE has offered Sources of Strength Elementary.

The program is part of the Idaho Lives Project, a State Department of Education partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention program.

The post SDE offers Sources of Strength grants for Idaho elementary schools appeared first on Local News 8.