BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education (SDE) is seeking partners for this year’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals and snacks to children, ages 1-18, in low-income areas during the summer months.

The Summer Food Service Program was created to assist families who may not be able to afford to give their children nutritious meals when school is not in session.

“Our public schools serve millions of free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches during the school year, but hunger does not take a summer vacation,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Our summer program enlists community partners, known as sponsors, to fill that gap during the summer months so that our students can return to school in the fall ready to learn.”

Summer food sponsors are reimbursed for each qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and/or supper they serve at approved sites across Idaho.

In the summer of 2021, 58 sponsors served more than 4.1 million meals and snacks at more than 250 sites across Idaho.

For more information on becoming a summer food sponsor, call (208) 332-6828 or visit https://www.sde.idaho.gov/cnp/sfsp/.

For the 2022 program year, sponsors may include, but are not limited to:

Public or private nonprofit schools

Public or private nonprofit residential camps

Local, municipal, county, tribal or state governments

Public or private nonprofit colleges or universities that participate in the National Youth Sports Program

Upward Bound programs

Religious organizations

Libraries

Private nonprofit organizations

Sponsors are required to attend annual training at the location most convenient to them and complete the application process. The 2022 training locations and dates are:

Coeur d’Alene – Monday, March 7

Nampa – Thursday, March 10

Pocatello – Thursday, March 17

Twin Falls – Friday, March 18

Application information will be provided to eligible sponsors and is due to the State Department of Education by April 29. Applications that are not complete by June 15 cannot be approved. Department approval is required prior to program operation.

Meals for the Summer Food Service Program must be served in accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture non-discrimination policy.

