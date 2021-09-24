MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – After five days of searching, efforts to locate Kim Crumbo at Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park has transitioned from rescue to recovery.

During the last five days, crews swept all the trails in the area, searched the entire Shoshone Lake shoreline by boat and gridded the open water by helicopter. Unfortunately, they did not find Crumbo.

On Friday, crews from the National Park Service’s Submerged Research Center will begin using Sonar equipment to detect clues in the water. Park search crews continue to search for Crumbo by foot and boat, with assistance from Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter. Recovery efforts will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant.

This incident remains under investigation. While officials cannot comment further about the specifics of this investigation, they will provide updates when appropriate to do so.

If you have information that could help investigators piece together a timeline of events, or if you were in the Shoshone Lake area between Sept. 12-19, please contact them at 307-344-2428 or yell_tip@nps.gov.

You can view our previous story HERE.

The post Search at Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone moves from rescue to recovery appeared first on Local News 8.