CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Authorities in central Wyoming are looking for a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing in subfreezing temperatures.



Joseph “Joey” Peterson left his Natrona County family home in pajamas about noon Sunday and did not have a cell phone.



Snow fell overnight Sunday and temperatures in the area fell into the single digits, with wind chills below zero.



Sgt. Sean Ellis of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says Peterson is autistic and is not self-sufficient though he does function at a higher level.



The search on Monday included dogs, helicopters, planes and certified human trackers.