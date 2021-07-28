FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Police in a rural western Idaho town continued to search Wednesday for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said search crews from several law enforcement agencies are looking row-by-row through cornfields and searching through ditches and canals for the child.

Michael Joseph Vaughn was last seen on foot near his Fruitland home at about 6:30 p.m.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. after hearing a report that the boy was missing.

Local residents joined police, fire crews and paramedics to search for the boy, aided by helicopters and a trained search dog.

