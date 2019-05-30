Search for Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos brings police back to upscale park for second day

For a second straight day, search teams looking for a missing Connecticut mother returned to an upscale park where her vehicle had been found abandoned several days earlier.

Investigators initially searched New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Friday, the day Jennifer Dulos was reported missing, before returning to it Wednesday. In addition to K-9 and ground units that had already been used, police intensified their efforts on the most recent pass, scouring the area with drones and an aviation unit from the New York State Police.

Lt. Jason Ferraro with the New Canaan Police Department told Fox News officials returned to Waveny Park again on Thursday to search the main area where the car was found and “surrounding areas.”

It was unclear if there was any evidence or information that prompted authorities to return for a more thorough look for Dulos, a mother of five.

Ferraro said in a separate email that officials “have not recovered a body” and that “no arrest has been made.”

Dulos’ 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban was found in the park several hours after she was reported missing by friends on Friday.

“This investigation is being treated as a missing person case, but as with any missing person case, a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if Jennifer was the victim foul play or intentional harm,” a statement from the New Cannan Police Department said.

Dulos sued her husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, for divorce in June 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Stamford Advocate reported that Dulos said she feared her husband and believed he would “harm me in some way” for seeking a divorce.

The family lived in Farmington, outside Hartford, until the mother took the kids and moved to a rental home in New Canaan.

The children — three boys and two girls, including two sets of twins — range in age from 8 to 13, and court records show the parents have been fighting over child custody and other issues.