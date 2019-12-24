REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Law enforcement officers continue their search today for Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell of Rexburg, who turned up missing November 27, a day after Rexburg Police questioned them about the location and safety of two children. Joshua Vallow, 7, is Lori Daybell’s adopted son and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, is her daughter by an earlier marriage.

ABC News obtained a statement from the couple’s Rexburg lawyer, Sean Bartholick Monday night. In it he states, “Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.”

Both Chad Daybell, 51, and Lori Vallow Daybell, 46, have been involved in podcast productions for a website called “Preparing a People.” The website claims to be “a family of many faiths to prepare people for the second coming of Christ.” It further states, “we gladly anticipate the Gathering of Israel to unify the Human Family.”

According to the site, Daybell was a speaker at “Preparing a People” events and appeared on several podcasts.

The operators of the website, Michael and Nancy James, formerly of Rexburg, stated they moved to Highland, Utah this summer.

They issued a statement after removing the missing couple’s work from the site.

The statement said, “In light of current concerning media reports and ongoing criminal investigations regarding the recent death of Lori Vallow’s previous husband in Arizona, and the sudden death of Chad Daybell’s previous wife in Idaho, and with new reports of Lori’s missing children and the death of Lori’s brother-in-law, and the unknown whereabouts of Chad and Lori, we feel it inappropriate to promote any media content that may feature or contain references to either Chad Daybell or Lori Vallow.”

Daybell is the author of over 25 LDS-themed books. He recently established his own Spring Creek Books publishing company, which primarily features his own work.

His deceased wife, Tamara “Tammy” Douglas Daybell, 49, died October 19 at the couple’s home in Salem. She worked as a librarian at Madison Middle School in Rexburg and Central Elementary in Sugar City. She was also an officer in Daybell’s publishing company. She was buried at the Springville, Utah Evergreen Cemetery.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office determined her death may be suspicious and and requested her body be exhumed. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner exhumed the body on December 11 and an autopsy was begun.

Lori Vallow’s previous husband L. Charles Vallow, 62, of Austin, Texas was shot to death by Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, in Chandler, Arizona on July 11.

Cox died December 12 and police have not released details of his death.

Cox told police Vallow had attacked him with a baseball bat during a fight. Cox and Lori Vallow were questioned by police and released. No charges were filed at the time by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the children or missing adults should contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.