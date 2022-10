BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The search for a missing Ammon man will pick-up again Saturday morning.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says, earlier this week, they had to call off the search for 73-year-old Michael Faller due to weather.

Faller has not been seen since he went hunting Oct. 19 in the Little Lost River Area north of Howe.

