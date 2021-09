TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – A person is missing in Teton County, Wyoming.

The sheriff’s office is looking for James Daniels Jr.

He was believed to have traveled to Arizona around August 21.

Anyone who has had contact with him since then is asked to call Teton County Wyoming Dispatch at 307-733-2331.

