MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A family is pleading for help in finding their daughter.

22-year-old Gabby Petito went on a road trip with her boyfriend in early July.

She was last seen in Grand Teton National Park on August 25 and was heading for Yellowstone National Park.

It’s been more than two weeks since the family has heard from her.

“At least 3 times a week we would facetime, call, text, frequently, she kept me updated on this whole trip,” her mother Nichole Schmidt said. “We miss you.”

“Gabby we just want you to come home, call us, let us know you’re ok…we just…come home, please,” her stepfather Jame Schmidt said.

Gabby has “Let it be” tattooed on her right arm and a triangle with flowers on her left arm.

If you have any information that might help, call the police.

