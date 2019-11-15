Related Stories

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Authorities said Thursday they’ve now covered 140 square miles in their search for 16-year-old Joseph “Joey” Peterson.



Peterson walked away from his family’s home in southeastern Natrona County on Sunday.



Sheriff’s officials began looking for him soon after.



The Casper Star-Tribune reports federal, state and local agencies have used helicopters, drones, dogs, night vision and heat-sensing technology to look for Peterson.



Peterson has high-functioning autism and is not self-sufficient. He was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants.



Temperatures have dipped well below freezing and snow has fallen since Peterson went missing.



Peterson has blond hair; is 5 feet, 9 inches tall; and weighs 120 pounds.