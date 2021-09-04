POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Detectives have completed the search warrant that was issued Friday at Downard Funeral Home and Crematory.

During their search, detectives found bodies in varying states of decomposition as well as fetuses.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is still active. Moving forward, detectives will be processing evidence, reviewing documents, and contacting individuals who may have information about the case.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.

If family members have questions or concerns, please appoint one point of contact to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 and leave a name and phone number. Officers will return their call when more information is available.

Again, we thank the families of the deceased for their patience while officers work to complete the investigation.

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei released the following statement.

“We know there are a lot of unanswered questions about the case. Our department has those same questions. I want to assure the families involved and the public that the men and women of the Pocatello Police Department will be working hard to provide the answers.”

