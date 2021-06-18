MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Search operations continued Thursday in Grand Teton National Park for 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin, who has been missing for nine days.

Based on information provided by a local climbing guide Wednesday evening, operations were adjusted to focus efforts on the Garnet Canyon area Thursday. The last reported sighting of a man fitting McLaughlin’s description was on the Garnet Canyon Trail, a short distance above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

Park staff extensively searched the Garnet Canyon area. Operations included more than 60 park staff conducting ground search efforts. Teams were flown into the Garnet Canyon area this morning by the Teton Interagency Helicopter. Efforts included five search and rescue dog teams and members of Teton County Search and Rescue. Search operations will continue tomorrow.

As McLaughlin’s plans were unknown, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch:

Call or text the tip line: 888-653-0009

Online: www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov

