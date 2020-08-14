Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police and Bonneville County Search and Rescue have recovered the body of a man who turned up missing after an August 1st crash Wednesday night.

The original crash happened near St. Leon Road, north of Idaho Falls, at around 10 p.m. on August 1. Troopers found a 2012 Chevy Impala on its top near the right-of-way fence, near a canal. The driver, identified as Paul Oler of Rigby, was not located.

Rescuers from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County deputies helped in the search with a thermal imager and a grid search.

An ISP trooper went to Rigby later to try to locate the driver of the car, but no one returned to the home.

Rigby Police entered Oler as a missing person on August 6.

Troopers and the Idaho Falls Fire Department returned to the crash scene to search the canal on August 11. The search included the use of four-wheelers and a drone.

On August 12, Bonneville County Search and Rescue was deployed. After hours of searching, they located Oler’s body in the canal, about one mile downstream from the crash scene.

The body was found in swift moving water and was hidden in thick brush and cottonwood trees. The Bonneville County Coroner removed the body.

The incident and crash remain under investigation.