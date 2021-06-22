GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says searchers are still looking for a 76-year-old farmer who went missing while mushroom hunting near Grangeville.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer told The Lewiston Tribune John “Mack” McBoyle Jr. was reported missing Saturday night.

McBoyle had been mushroom hunting earlier that day near Fish Creek campground, and while his vehicle was located, searchers have not yet been able to locate McBoyle.

Officials are using military helicopters and tracking dogs in the search, along with the help of several state and federal employees and local volunteers.

