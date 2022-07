JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at 797 E. 2700 N. Monteview located in Jefferson County.

Sheriff Steve Anderson said 41-year-old Mario Barrientos of Monteview was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamines.

58-year-old Jack Hansen of Monteview was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamines.

The post Search warrant served and drugs seized appeared first on Local News 8.