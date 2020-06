News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Rexburg Police are serving a search warrant Tuesday morning at the home of Chad Daybell in the 200 block of North 1900 East in Fremont County.

The warrant is being served with the assistance of the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the disappearance of Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow.

The warrant is sealed, so police are not commenting on what specific information authorities are seeking.