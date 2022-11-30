JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — Seasonal road closures go into effect Thursday on all districts of the Sawtooth National Forest and remain in effect through April 30, 2023.

The purpose of the annual closures is to protect wintering wildlife, ensure the safety of visitors and minimize resource damage to National Forest System roads.

Motor Vehicle Use Maps, which disclose all seasonal vehicle designations, are available for free at district offices and can be downloaded from the Sawtooth National Forest website. Additionally, the maps are available as free downloads through the Avenza App, which allows users to download maps for offline use on smartphones and tablets.

On the Fairfield Ranger District, roads from Couch Summit to Fleck Summit and Worswick to Featherville will be closed to all motorized uses. Landowners with private property who require access through the closures can get a permit through the district office by calling (208)-764-3202.

The post Seasonal road closures take effect Dec. 1 appeared first on Local News 8.