INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The local community in Inkom got quite the treat on Saturday.

The Inkom Revitalization Commission hosted the second annual MountainFest Harvest & Music Festival.

Last year’s event took place at Pebble Creek Ski Area. Due to COVID-19, the event was moved to Stuart Park.

Music for the event was performed by Hearts of Steele, a country rock band from Utah.

The Commission planned the event to bring the local community together and raise funds for improvements in the community.

“Lots of planning went into this event,” said Commission Director Lindi Howell. “We have eight vendors here and four different food trucks. I have nine people on our board that have gone to a lot of work planning this event for months.”

MountainFest raised around $7,000 in 2019. The Commission hopes for more of the same with Saturday’s event.