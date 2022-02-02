BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal intended to expand a property tax reduction to higher-valued homes to keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes is headed to the full House.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee approved the measure Wednesday that alters a law passed last year by increasing the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program.

A similar bill that would cover more low-income homeowners is being considered in the Senate.

Backers of the legislation say older homeowners with limited incomes need the tax break or they’ll be forced from their homes due to soaring home values and rising property taxes.

The post Second bill to keep older owners in their homes advances appeared first on Local News 8.