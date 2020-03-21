Coronavirus Coverage

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) have confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in southeastern Idaho in Bingham County. There are currently two cases in southeastern Idaho, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho to 33.

The patient is a female from Bingham County in her 60s. The patient is at home recovering. Currently, we do not know if this case is connected with our first case from Bingham County. The investigation is in its primary stages.

“Protecting and preserving the health and safety of our residents is at the very core of what we do,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. “We are calling on each of you to follow public health guidance to help protect their families and prevent the virus from spreading. We must all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Prevention methods include:

If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.

Avoiding people who are sick

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

leaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps.

Public health does not do any testing for COVID-19 or store testing kits. SIPH’s focus is on slowing the spread of COVID-19, to ensure the protection of our community.

At this time, SIPH does not recommend testing of people who do not have symptoms. Because of the limited number of tests across the nation, there is a need to preserve them for the sickest and those with the highest risk of complications from an infection.