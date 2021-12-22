POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data showing the Omicron variant makes up 90-percent of new covid-19 cases in the United States.

Idaho health officials are reporting two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the state. Both are in Ada county.

Maggie Man, Southeast Idaho Public Health Director, said Idaho tends to lag slightly behind national trends. But they warn, because the variant is extremely contagious, it is just a matter of time before it’s the dominant strain in Idaho as well.

“It stands to reason that we could start to see another upswing in the next six to eight weeks or so,” Mann said. “We have so much travel back and forth with other states. Especially right now during the holiday season. Lots of people are traveling, so there’s probably no way around that especially because our vaccination rates are not as high as they could be.”

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports there are currently 15 samples being tested to determine if they are linked to the Omicron variant. Those results will be in sometime next week they said.

The post Second case of Omicron reported in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.