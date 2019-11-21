Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s a new day for one local mom.

On Thursday, Hannah Lyngar found out that she was granted a second chance at a smile.

Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho had 450 people apply for a $50,000 smile makeover.

Lyngar, a mother of four children under the age of four, started seeing her teeth deteriorate during her first pregnancy.

After years of tooth pain and putting her children first, she finally has the chance to start new.

“I could not be happier, I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. My husband kept saying we’ll get the money up, we’ll get the money up eventually. We’re trying, we’re trying, and then life happens and one thing after another… and you learn to deal with it, so, we’re really excited. Really excited,” Lyngar said.

Lyngar said she’s most excited to eat pistachios and meat.

Her restoration process should finish by the summer, just in time for Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho to start their next round of applications.