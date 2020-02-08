Local News

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A group of 150 elk moved out of Teton Canyon earlier this week and headed west towards Highway 20 near Sugar City, again causing concern for passing motorists.

Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department closed Highway 20 and diverted traffic for about 20 minutes Friday around 11 a.m. as Fish and Game staff gently encouraged this second group of elk to the west side of the highway where they desired to be.

A similar group of elk which moved out of the canyon in late-January.

Both groups of elk are part of a larger herd that historically spends the winter in the Teton Canyon area.

“Recent snowfall and reports of recreational snowmobiling in the area potentially contributed to the elk moving out of the canyon,” Wildlife Manager Curtis Hendricks said. “Fortunately we have a bunch of elk in this herd with GPS collars so we can continue to monitor their movements.”

“This was a group effort with lots of moving parts and pieces,” explains James Brower Communications Manager for Fish and Game. “It was a real pleasure to see everyone work together and make this happen smoothly.”

Fish and Game ask you keep your distance from the elk and not disturb them. Also, continue to use caution in the area and keep an eye out for wildlife crossing the roads.