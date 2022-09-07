IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Mountain America Center has added a second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show this December.

The newly added matinee show will take place Tuesday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase HERE and will cost between $45-$80 with a variety of price points available.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas was the first event announcement the venue publicized as it prepares to open in November.

“This market turned out in a big way when we announced that Mannheim Steamroller Christmas would be coming to Hero Arena. We thought why not give this community more of what they want and add a second show?” Mountain America Center’s Director of Marketing Kelsey Salsbery said.

The second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis event will have limited seating available. Those interested in purchasing group tickets (groups larger than 10 people) will have an opportunity to do so for the 3:00 p.m. event. Those organizations that would like to purchase tickets for a group can email the box office at chaggerton@mountainamericacenter.com.

