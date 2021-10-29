KIFI

KIFI

KIFI

KIFI

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The ceremony to dedicate the new state veterans cemetery took place Friday.

Civic leaders from Mayor Marc Carroll to Governor Brad Little spoke at the Blackfoot Veterans Memorial Cemetery dedication.

The 40-acre cemetery on Cromwell Lane will serve more than 20,000 eastern Idaho veterans and their families.

It has plots for in-ground casket burials and three options for cremation.

There will be space for in-ground inurnment, a scatter garden and a building with nooks to place urns.

The site has been open since December of 2020.

This is just the second state veterans cemetery and first in east Idaho.

The post Second state veterans cemetery dedicated appeared first on Local News 8.