Secret Service agent hospitalized after accident near Mike Pence’s home, officials say

A uniformed Secret Service officer was transported to the hospital Tuesday with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a vehicle accident near Vice President Mike Pence’s home, officials said.

The agent was struck around 11:35 am at the corner of 34th St. & Mass Ave NW, Washington, DC while riding a Secret Service motorcycle, the Secret Service tweeted from its official Twitter account.

In a second tweet, the agency confirmed that the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening and that the Metropolitan Police Department, which also responded to the crash, was conducting an investigation into the traffic accident.

The D.C. fire department originally said the officer was in serious condition and had a possible leg injury, The Washington Post reported.

Pence was not at home at the time of the crash, according to The Hill. The vice president departed for Alabama Tuesday for a meeting with the National Space Council.