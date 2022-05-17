CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming Secretary Ed Buchanan announced Tuesday he will not seek a second term as Wyoming’s Secretary of State.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Wyoming as your Secretary of State. Recently, the opportunity presented itself to apply for a judicial position in my hometown of Torrington, Wyoming. While I have been so grateful for the time I have spent as the Secretary of State, it would not be appropriate for me to explore a judicial opportunity while also running for this important office. After much prayer and contemplation, I have decided not to seek re-election as Secretary of State,” Secretary Buchanan said. “During my tenure as the Secretary of State, our office saw year to year revenue increases of over 9% each year in our business division. We also deployed secure and efficient election equipment for the 2020 election season and updated our election code, culminating in the passage of Voter ID. In addition, my office participated in a major update to notary laws in Wyoming, as well as a rewrite of our securities laws, bringing both areas into the 21st century. We did this all without interruption, remaining open for business during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“I am thankful to the people of Wyoming who gave me this amazing opportunity and to the incredible staff at the Secretary of State’s Office who worked diligently to reach the goals we set. Stepping away from this role has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career,” Secretary Buchanan said.

Secretary Buchanan will continue to fulfill his current term while also undertaking the application process for the upcoming vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District.

The post Secretary Buchanan will not seek second term as Secretary of State appeared first on Local News 8.