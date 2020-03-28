Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has asked Governor Brad Little to delay the May 19 primary election.

Denney also believes public health concerns make it “extremely hazardous if not logistically impossible” to leave polling places open.

Specifically, Denney is requesting an order to delay the election to no earlier than June 16, providing every registered voter has opportunity to request an absentee ballot. He has also formally requested all polling locations be closed.

In any case, Denney is asking county clerks to promote absentee voting in the Primary election. That will include mailings to all registered voters informing them of the absentee process and the timelines that accompany it.

Denney assured the Governor the safety of voters is a bi-partisan issue and that he is recommending the action solely for that reason.