COOKE CITY, Mont. (KIFI) – The Beartooth Highway (US-212) between the Long Lake barricade, near the Top of the World store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line will closed for the season on Thursday.

Ice and snow is in the forecast and hazardous driving conditions are expected.

This section of the Beartooth Highway was scheduled to close on October 12 at 8 a.m.

Travel east of Cooke City, Montana (Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance), to Chief Joseph Scenic Byway is possible until early November.

For road status, visit MT DOT and WY DOT.

