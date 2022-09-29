RED LODGE, Mont. (KIFI) – On Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m., the Beartooth Highway (US-212) located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, will close temporarily in anticipation of forecasted winter weather conditions.

This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend.

The highway will reopen as conditions allow.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status.

