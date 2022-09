TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – A traffic accident has caused a fuel leak on a section of Pratt Road.

First responders are on-scene cleaning up and containing the spill.

Teton County Emergency Management says the road is expected to be closed for about one hour while responders work.

Officials say to avoid the area until further notice.

The post Section of Pratt Road closed for fuel spill clean up appeared first on Local News 8.